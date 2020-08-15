Jurgen Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season after an unforgettable campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League’s Manager of the Season, beating Frank Lampard, Brendan Rodgers and Chris Wilder to the award.

The German guided the Reds to their nineteenth English title, and their first in 30 years in what was an unforgettable campaign.

𝑮𝑬𝑻 𝑰𝑵, 𝑩𝑶𝑺𝑺! Jürgen Klopp has been named @premierleague Manager of the Season for 2019/20 👏 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 15, 2020

Sheffield United’s Wilder was definitely well within a shout as he managed the Blades to top ten finish with relatively limited resources.

Former Liverpool boss Rodgers also did very well, fractionally missing out on Champions League football, but Lampard’s name making an appearance is a little confusing.

The award is won by the title-winning manager more often than not, with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola picking it up at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Liverpool registered a new club record of 99 points last season, and were just one point away from equalling the league record set by City.

The Reds won 32 of the 38 games fixtures throughout the campaign, with just two points dropped from the first 27 rounds of fixtures, which is an unreal level of dominance.

Klopp was awarded the League Managers Association’s Manager of the Year honour last month – another major individual honour for the boss.