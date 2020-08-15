Liverpool journalist explains what needs to happen before Reds can sign Thiago

Respected Liverpool journalist Simon Hughes has told fans what needs to happen before the Reds can make a firm move for Thiago Alcantara.

Reports in Germany and Italy suggest the Premier League champions have made their first move to secure the summer marquee signing.

But sources closer to Liverpool state nothing is happening at the moment and that isn’t expected to change, and Hughes added to that (sort of).

He told the lovely people at The Anfield Wrap that the Reds have had “discussions” about Thiago, but are yet to make a move.

MORE: Many Liverpool fans beg Reds to sign Thiago after masterclass in Barcelona destruction

Hughes goes on to explain that Bayern’s Champions League campaign will need to come to end before anything can happen, and the German champions will have to lower their asking price.

The Bavarians are said to be wanting around £27million for their star midfielder, a much knocked-down fee because Thiago is entering the final year of his deal at the Allianz.

We at Empire of the Kop are still refusing to believe the Spanish international will sign for Liverpool this summer, but it’s clearly something we cannot rule out.