Liverpool youngsters in line for a boost in FIFA 21, including Jones, Williams, Elliott & Brewster

EA Sports are set to release FIFA 21 in just over a month, and fans of the video game are already wondering which of their favourite players and clubs’ ratings are going to change.

Yesterday, we ran through our predictions for changes in overall for the Reds’ players – but today we want to focus on the youngsters at the club.

Here’s how we think the teenagers around the senior squad (and one 20-year-old) will stack up in FIFA 21, compared to last year’s edition of the game:

Rhian Brewster 67 → 70

Curtis Jones 65 → 68

Neco Williams 64 → 67

Harvey Elliott 64 → 66

Sepp van den Berg 66 → 66

Ki Jana Hoever 62 → 64

Brewster is in line for a considerable boost after a successful loan to Championship side Swansea, and our guesstimate of 70 is arguably modest.

Jones is next up – the young Scouser had a breakthrough campaign last year, scoring the best goal of the FA Cup with a belter against Everton, and we think 68 is the right overall for the teenager.

Similarly, Williams burst onto the scene last year and is now likely to inherit Nathaniel Clyne’s role as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s No.2.

Given his age, Elliott is a relatively new inclusion for the game and an overall of 66 – two up from last year – seems appropriate enough.

Hoever and van den Berg had less eventful years than their team-mates, but are likely to get a slight boost based on their inclusion.