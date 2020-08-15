Many Liverpool fans beg Reds to sign Thiago after masterclass in Barcelona destruction

Posted by
Many Liverpool fans beg Reds to sign Thiago after masterclass in Barcelona destruction

Many Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express just how impressed they were with Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara as the German champions thrashed Barcelona 8-2.

The Spain international has been linked with a move to Anfield this summer, but the reliability of those claims are questionable with local media disagreeing.

BILD and Fabrizio Romano say the Reds have contacted Bayern and have an agreement with Thiago, while the Liverpool Echo state the Reds aren’t even interested.

But that doesn’t really stop fans dreaming, and we understand supporters keen on the midfielder won’t give up until the transfer window slams shut.

MORE: (Videos) Thiago’s best bits from 8-2 win over Barca shows LFC what they’re missing

We at EOTK obviously recognise the star quality of Thiago, but are also aware just how unlikely it is that Liverpool will bring him to Anfield.

Given that he’ll turn 30 next season and his wage demands are likely to be high, it really just doesn’t seem like a move FSG would sanction.

You can never say never and we honestly don’t know what’s going to happen, but many supporters are clearly desperate for the Reds to sign Thiago.

Here are some selected tweets by Liverpool fans on Twitter:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top