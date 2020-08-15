(Photo) Henderson beams as he links up with van Dijk ahead of Liverpool training

Jordan Henderson has shared a snap with Virgil van Dijk and a pair of scooters as the duo get ready for Liverpool’s pre-season training.

The skipper has some athletic taping on his left leg, where he sustained an injury toward the end of last season, which he appears to still be nursing.

The duo are seeming making their own way to the Reds’ training camp in Austria, where some of the squad have recently caught a flight to.

With Hendo and Virg on a scooter ride somewhere warm, the captain is obviously feeling more freedom in his leg than during the Premier League trophy lift.

Take a look at the photo below: