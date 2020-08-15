Trent explains why he’s “nowhere near” fulfilled after winning basically everything with Liverpool

Young right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has said he’s “nowhere near” fulfilled after winning the Premier League title with his boyhood club.

The Scouser has been with the Reds his whole life, and has lived the dream of every fan by lifting the two most illustrious trophies available to a Liverpool player.

2019 brought the Champions League title, and the English league title followed just over 12 months later – it’s been an incredible ride for everyone involved.

But Trent isn’t yet fulfilled at Liverpool, and wants to continue fighting for more. Speaking to The Face, the full-back said he has a desire to win at any cost.

“I’d say I’m chill, quite laid back,” he admits. ​“But when you step onto the pitch there’s something that clicks and it’s just that competitive nature that’s in every athlete really.

“That desire to win at any cost. You’ll find yourself after training, driving home and you won’t even realise the things you’ve done or said.

“It’s just a competitive edge all the time. And if you can get into the habit of that, and I think a lot of amazing things come through habits, then that’s just how you feel every day.

“You just want to win.” When asked if he feels fulfilled, he said: “Nowhere near, nowhere near.”

You have to love this attitude from Trent – the desire to win at all costs, and to never be fulfilled, is what every player wearing the Liverpool shirt should feel.

We’re so lucky to have him in our team – the young Scouser will already be inspiring the next generation of stars, and is starting to look like real captain material.

Make sure you read The Face’s brilliant interview with Trent in full.