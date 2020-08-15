(Videos) Liverpool stars jet off to Austria for pre-season training ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool players are making their way to Austria, as the Reds begin their pre-season training this coming week.

The club’s official Twitter account has been sharing videos of some of the stars boarding a plane, with others making their own way.

Bobby Firmino, Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez are among the players taking a flight together from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The Reds will spend the full week in Austria as they prepare to take on Arsenal in the Community Shield in a fortnight’s time.

Take a look at some of the videos below (via LFC TV):

Morning, Bobby 👋 Time for pre-season 👊 pic.twitter.com/bkrqvjPZww — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 15, 2020