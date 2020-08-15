(Videos) Liverpool stars jet off to Austria for pre-season training ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool players are making their way to Austria, as the Reds begin their pre-season training this coming week.
The club’s official Twitter account has been sharing videos of some of the stars boarding a plane, with others making their own way.
MORE: (Photo) Henderson beams as he links up with van Dijk ahead of Liverpool training
Bobby Firmino, Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez are among the players taking a flight together from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
The Reds will spend the full week in Austria as they prepare to take on Arsenal in the Community Shield in a fortnight’s time.
Take a look at some of the videos below (via LFC TV):
Morning, Bobby 👋
Time for pre-season 👊 pic.twitter.com/bkrqvjPZww
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 15, 2020
𝑾𝒆. 𝑨𝒓𝒆. 𝑩𝒂𝒄𝒌.
👍 @andrewrobertso5 👍 pic.twitter.com/z2OAdCsUan
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 15, 2020
𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒊𝒕 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒊𝒏 🙌 #LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/Op8pfCanbN
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 15, 2020
COMMENTS