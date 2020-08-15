(Videos) Thiago’s best bits from 8-2 win over Barca shows LFC what they’re missing

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara was one of the stars of the show as the German champions humiliated Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League.

Some Liverpool fans on social media had a keen eye on the Spain international, with reports repeatedly linking him with a move to Anfield.

Thiago showed all the traits Jurgen Klopp would ask of his midfielders, showing off his movement, awareness, passing and pressing.

In a couple of videos shared by Twitter user @BoyBetterKnown_, the Bayern star showed Liverpool exactly what they’re missing out on.