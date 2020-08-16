BILD back up claims Liverpool have agreed a deal with Thiago

Reliable German news outlet BILD have thrown their weight behind reports Thiago Alcantara has agreed a deal with Liverpool.

The Premier League champions have supposedly tied up a four-year deal with the Spanish international, but sources close to club haven’t confirmed this.

Earlier today, respected RMC journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi made the bold claim that the Bayern Munich star already has a new house in Merseyside.

Even though not explicitly mentioned, Tobi Altschaffl, chief writer at BILD, said ‘the reports regarding Thiago are correct’ and a transfer could happen after the Champions League has concluded.

There is reportedly no agreement between Bayern and Liverpool for the transfer of Thiago just yet, but as stated before that may be because of their participation in Europe.

Once the Bundesliga outfit have wrapped up their Champions League campaign, the Reds will be able to negotiate with the Bavarians.

Bayern are said to be after around £35million for Thiago, but it’s unclear if Liverpool are willing to go that high for the midfielder.

We’ve already seen this summer that the Reds aren’t going to be taken to the cleaners over transfer fees, with a move for Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis being abandoned in favour of Kostas Tsimikas.

