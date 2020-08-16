Journo says Thiago already has new house in Liverpool as odds slashed on move

Reputable journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi has made the bold claim that Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara already has a new house in Liverpool.

The midfielder has been relentlessly linked with a move to the Premier League champions this summer, but nothing solid has emerged just yet.

The German giants’ participation in the Champions League is believed by many to be a stumbling block for any potential transfers.

A well-respected football writer from France, Bouhafsi had insider information on the Reds’ failed moves for Nabil Fekir and Nicolas Pepe.

MORE: Liverpool striker Divock Origi generating interest as Aston Villa eye £20m transfer

You’d be right to wonder how a journalist from neither Germany or England would have this information, but he covers the Champions League for RMC.

With Bayern Munich also set to face a Ligue 1 side soon, it isn’t too much of a stretch to suggest Bouhafsi could have acquired the scoop through his sources.

Interestingly, around the same time, odds were slashed on Thiago joining Liverpool this summer at various bookmakers, with Sky Bet even refusing to take new bets.

Liverpool are now 1/12 to sign Thiago. That is extremely low odds. Some bookies have even stopped taking bets on him such as Sky Bet. pic.twitter.com/2Nt66Xna72 — The Anfield Talk* (@TheAnfieldTalk) August 16, 2020

Like with any transfer rumour, take this news with a pinch of salt – nothing is certain in football, even if this information is proven to be accurate.