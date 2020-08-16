Liverpool striker Divock Origi generating interest as Aston Villa eye £20m transfer

Aston Villa are said to be interested in Belgian forward Divock Origi.

The west midlands outfit are reportedly in the market for a new striker and are looking to spend around £20million.

That’s according to the Mirror, who claim the Villains are considering a move for Liverpool star Origi after securing their Premier League status for another season.

Divock is obviously well respected by supporters of the champions, but inconsistent form has put a question mark over his head.

While Bobby Firmino’s role in Jurgen Klopp’s team is to press, recycle possession and allow Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to flourish, Origi is often tasked with goal-scoring.

MORE: (Video) Carragher’s instant reaction to Sterling’s howler against Lyon is priceless

The Belgian has managed to find the back of the net just seven times in his last 40 league games for Liverpool.

An offer of around £20million may be palatable, in a market impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and with Rhian Brewster impressing on loan last season.

Origi does offer depth for Mane, however – and Klopp would be tasked with finding another player who can play on the flanks if the forward leaves.

New signing Kostas Tsimikas is capable of filling in on left side, but as a left-footed full-back, he isn’t likely to be utilised there often by the boss.