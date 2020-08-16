Liverpool to kick-off Premier League title defence in London as fixtures leak online

Liverpool are seemingly set to kick-off the 2020/21 season with a trip to West Ham.

That’s according to a ‘leak’ by the Fantasy Premier League website, which can be seen in the picture below.

Confirmed….I guess some fixtures get released by mistake….Man utd vs Arsenal😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WYBfxgXJvl — Maheel😎 (@allyson_ismail) August 15, 2020

The fixtures are yet to be officially released, but this looks to be the real deal. It’d be a fair bit of hassle to create the above image for nothing.

The Reds will be hoping to defend the Premier League title and lift the English championship for a record 20th time – level with rivals Manchester United.

Three points in our first fixture sets us on the right path, and – if true – a trip to West Ham isn’t the most challenging way to begin the campaign.

The ‘leak’ states likely title rivals Manchester City will host Crystal Palace in their opening game, while United face Community Shield challengers Arsenal.

Our Merseyside rivals Everton are slated to start their season by entertaining promoted side Fulham at Goodison Park, while Leeds are up against Newcastle.

The start of the 2020/21 Premier League will pose challenges to officials tasked with ensuring the safety of the population as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.