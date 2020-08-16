(Photo) Marko Grujic wears No.6 as he rejoins Liverpool training

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is back with the rest of the squad after a successful loan with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

The Serbian has travelled to the training camp in Austria and has been photographed wearing No.6.

While this is in no way confirmation that Grujic will be given Dejan Lovren’s old number, it is interesting that he wasn’t just given his actual squad number of 16.

Loris Karius also returns to the fold, and has been snapped wearing No.22, last worn by Simon Mignolet.

Take a look at the photos below (via LFC):