(Photos) Loris Karius is back: German goalkeeper makes Liverpool return after two years away

Loris Karius is back in Liverpool colours as he trains with the squad for the first time in two years.

The German goalkeeper has spent the last couple of seasons in Turkey with Besiktas, but is now back with the Reds (for now, at least).

Karius is with the lads in Austria and is donning the No.22 shirt, last worn by Simon Mignolet, after Alisson was allocate the No.1 jersey.

It remains to be seen what will be done with the 27-year-old, but him staying at Anfield beyond the summer isn’t impossible.

Take a look at the photos below (via LFC):

Karius is back 🔴 pic.twitter.com/xfiaQNWEO9 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 15, 2020