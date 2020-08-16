Shaqiri hints at Liverpool stay in new interview: “It’s going to be an exciting season”

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has hinted that he may stay with the Reds for the upcoming season, after reports linked him with a move away.

The Swiss international joined the reigning Premier League champions from Stoke City in 2018 and has been a very useful squad player since.

Jurgen Klopp surely wouldn’t want to lose a player of Shaq’s quality, and his latest interview with LFC journalist Glenn Price suggests he’s staying.

“Everybody is excited to play again and to defend the season we had last season,” he told the club’s official website while on training duty in Austria.

“It’s very difficult but we try to achieve again a lot of things and we want to win a lot of games. We have the capacity, we have the team who is still hungry and wants to win many titles.

“Of course it’s different in the Premier League than others, and I had the pleasure and I’m very proud of what I achieved in Germany with these two [titles] and I know many countries now.

“But with Liverpool, to win the title last season was unbelievable, something different after 30 years for the fans and for us too.

“We are really excited and we always want to win every game but we know it’s going to also be difficult. The other teams also want to win, so I think it’s going to be an exciting season.”

Having players with experience of playing at the pinnacle of the beautiful game is important, even if Shaq doesn’t get as many chances a player of his quality warrants.

The Swiss flyer still faces an uncertain future, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce reportedly offering him a contract worth £35,000 per week.

That’s according to Fotomac, who aren’t the most reliable source for football news – but as the saying goes, there isn’t any smoke without a fire.

At least this new interview with the club should ease fears Shaqiri is eyeing up the exit door at Anfield.