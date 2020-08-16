(Video) Brewster vows to fight for his place at Liverpool under Klopp

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has vowed to fight for his place at Anfield, after a successful loan spell with Swansea City in the Championship.
The striker managed to bag 11 goals in 22 appearances for the Swans, and has set his sights on getting game-time with the Premier League champions.
Speaking to The Beautiful Game Podcast, the young Englishman says playing at Anfield for the Reds is the pinnacle of the sport.
Take a watch of the video below:
“I want to be at #LFC next season, I want to be fighting for a spot to play. Who is not going to want to play at the home of the champions?” 🏆🔴🔴
Rhian Brewster tells @Podcast_TBG that he’s ready to stake his claim at #LFC #lfclive #LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/95gOOyKFMG
— The Beautiful Game Podcast (@Podcast_TBG) August 16, 2020
COMMENTS