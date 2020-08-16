(Video) Brewster vows to fight for his place at Liverpool under Klopp

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has vowed to fight for his place at Anfield, after a successful loan spell with Swansea City in the Championship.

The striker managed to bag 11 goals in 22 appearances for the Swans, and has set his sights on getting game-time with the Premier League champions.

Speaking to The Beautiful Game Podcast, the young Englishman says playing at Anfield for the Reds is the pinnacle of the sport.

Take a watch of the video below: