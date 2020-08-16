(Video) Carragher’s instant reaction to Sterling’s howler against Lyon is priceless

Posted by
(Video) Carragher’s instant reaction to Sterling’s howler against Lyon is priceless

Manchester City crashed out of the Champions League last night at the hands of seventh-placed Ligue 1 side Lyon.

At a crucial moment of the game, former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling was presented with a golden opportunity to level the score-line.

The England international fluffed his chance, and the reaction from Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards on CBS was absolutely priceless.

Carra’s instinct was to…celebrate? – but it’s what he does after that which is funny. A wide-eyed expressed from the Liverpool legend said more than any words could!

Take a look at the video below (via CBS):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top