(Video) Carragher’s instant reaction to Sterling’s howler against Lyon is priceless

Manchester City crashed out of the Champions League last night at the hands of seventh-placed Ligue 1 side Lyon.
At a crucial moment of the game, former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling was presented with a golden opportunity to level the score-line.
The England international fluffed his chance, and the reaction from Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards on CBS was absolutely priceless.
Carra’s instinct was to…celebrate? – but it’s what he does after that which is funny. A wide-eyed expressed from the Liverpool legend said more than any words could!
Take a look at the video below (via CBS):
.@Carra23 and @MicahRichards were all of us watching that Sterling miss 😮😱 pic.twitter.com/41Ut1YEBp0
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 15, 2020
