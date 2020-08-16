(Video) Carragher’s instant reaction to Sterling’s howler against Lyon is priceless

Manchester City crashed out of the Champions League last night at the hands of seventh-placed Ligue 1 side Lyon.

At a crucial moment of the game, former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling was presented with a golden opportunity to level the score-line.

The England international fluffed his chance, and the reaction from Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards on CBS was absolutely priceless.

Carra’s instinct was to…celebrate? – but it’s what he does after that which is funny. A wide-eyed expressed from the Liverpool legend said more than any words could!

Take a look at the video below (via CBS):