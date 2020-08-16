(Video) Lovren bags first goal for Zenit with brilliant looping header in just his second game

Posted by
(Video) Lovren bags first goal for Zenit with brilliant looping header in just his second game

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has already scored his first goal for new club Zenit, with a gorgeous looping header.

The centre-half is having the time of his life so far in Russia, winning a trophy on his debut and finding the back of the net in his second game.

A cross was delivered into the box from a free-kick, but it was a little bit behind the targets. Lovren latched onto the ball and headed toward goal.

It was too high for the ‘keeper and the Croat made it 2-0, calming nerves with Zenit being only 1-0 with ten men on the pitch.

Take a watch of the video below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top