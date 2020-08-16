(Video) Salah fist-bumps woman’s elbow in awkward yet funny clip with Tsimikas

Mohamed Salah rocked up at Liverpool’s training camp in Austria yesterday with his new best mate Kostas Tsimikas.

Upon arrival, the Egyptian superstar was greeted a member of the club’s staff and he was very happy to see her.

The woman offered her elbow to the winger instead of a typical handshake, mindful of the coronavirus pandemic, but Salah went for a fist-bump.

The two connected elbow to fist in a wonderfully awkward yet funny clip.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):

