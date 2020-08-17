Classless fool Bernardo Silva calls Liverpool fans ‘pathetic’ in embarrassing Twitter rant

Bernardo Silva has proven himself to be a real piece of work this season.

He was banned for a racist joke about team-mate Benjamin Mendy early on in the campaign – and embarrassed himself by refusing to take part in the Guard of Honour before Manchester City’s game with Liverpool after we won the Premier League.

Now he’s gone on a rant on Twitter after a few kids teased him for City’s Champions League loss to Lyon.

The Portuguese brands all Reds ‘pathetic’ – which is rather comical considering he’s a 26-year-old man and the people winding him up are actual children.

