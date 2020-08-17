Classless fool Bernardo Silva calls Liverpool fans ‘pathetic’ in embarrassing Twitter rant

Bernardo Silva has proven himself to be a real piece of work this season.
He was banned for a racist joke about team-mate Benjamin Mendy early on in the campaign – and embarrassed himself by refusing to take part in the Guard of Honour before Manchester City’s game with Liverpool after we won the Premier League.
Now he’s gone on a rant on Twitter after a few kids teased him for City’s Champions League loss to Lyon.
The Portuguese brands all Reds ‘pathetic’ – which is rather comical considering he’s a 26-year-old man and the people winding him up are actual children.
Check out the tweet below!
And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons…😂 pathetic… go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book…🤦🏻♂️ so many options!😅
— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 16, 2020
