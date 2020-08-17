Echo journalist doubles down on Thiago claims after speaking with club and makes Nicolas Pepe comparison

Liverpool are still offering denials to the Echo regarding the club’s supposed pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago.

Paul Gorst published a piece this morning that claims the rumour has been denied on four separate occasions from an inside source, despite yesterday news on the continent breaking that the Spaniard had begun sounding out potential Merseyside property.

‘Anfield sources, for their part, are remaining steadfast. There is no interest in bringing the player in this summer, they say. Four times the ECHO have been told this summer that Thiago is not under consideration,’ Gorst writes.

Interestingly, Gorst goes on to suggest the entire saga may be bogus, comparing it to Liverpool’s non-existent keenness on Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

‘Like Nicolas Pepe the year before, is this a transfer that has simply gathered pace because people want it so? The Reds were repeatedly linked with the winger last summer when he was at Lille,’ he continued.

‘Such was the regularity at which Pepe stories emerged across the channel, Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards reached out to his Les Dogues counter-part, Christoph Galtier, to assure them that there was no interest in their star winger.’

For us at EOTK, there is simply too much noise for there to be zero interest in Thiago, who is obviously a world-class player and somebody Jurgen Klopp rates – and rates highly.

We do, however, think the club will be happy to wait until the end of the window, when if nobody has signed him already, the price-tag will be potentially quite low, considering that on January 1, we’d be able to sign him on a Bosman for nothing.

As a result, we think Liverpool might be encouraging Thiago to sit and wait – and we only hope he has the patience to do so – which was something another target, Timo Werner, wasn’t up for.