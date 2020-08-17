‘Go away now!’ Virg and Gini crash Shaq’s LFTV interview as Swiss hints he’ll stay

Xherdan Shaqiri told LFCTV that he is looking forward to the new season and hopes to be fit enough to contribute like he did in his first campaign under Jurgen Klopp…

We’re more than happy to keep Shaq around – and hope he can provide us some of the creativity and goals he did early on in his Anfield career.

The Swiss, known as Power Cube, seemed in very good spirits during his interview while away in Austria – until Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum tried to wind him up!

Shaq turned around and kicked Virg in the backside – encouraging him to leave him alone!

Is there a more Dutch way to irritate someone than cycling around them in circles?!

