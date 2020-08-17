Klopp tells Liverpool fans to YouTube ‘exciting’ new signing

Jurgen Klopp has welcomed Kostas Tsimikas into the group in Austria, where Liverpool are enjoying pre-season.

The Greek became our first proper signing of the summer last week, and will compete with Andy Robertson for minutes at left-back going forward.

Robbo is obviously still going to be first-choice, but having Tsimi now available as a genuine, offensive, left-footed alternative, is going to be mighty helpful.

Klopp thinks the new lad is going to go down great with Reds, too.

“Robbo and Trent, let’s say, they cannot play every season 50-something games – it would limit their careers, to be honest, even when they come through. So I’m really happy that we got this proper option and he is a proper option,” he told the official website.

“He’s a super guy, a very confident boy, cheeky and if you want, watch him on YouTube – probably most of our supporters did that already. I would say quite exciting.”

The boss is spot on, of course, and we’re not sure there’s a Tsimikas YouTube compilation we haven’t seen yet!

But really, we’re more excited to see him in the pre-season friendlies – as anyone can look good in a highlights package.

Klopp will give Tsimi plenty of minutes – and we’re just as excited to see youngsters like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones continue their development.

Hopefully Liverpool can hit the ground running and head to the top of the table early, as we did in 2019/20.