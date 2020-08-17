LFC could bank another £13m with smart Bundesliga sale, as Schalke interest emerges

Marko Grujic is currently training with Liverpool’s first-team during the pre-season camp in Austria.

He might even be part of some of the summer friendlies, too.

But there is interest from Germany, with Bild reporting Schalke would be willing to spend up to £13m on the Serbian midfielder – who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Hertha.

Considering the wealth of options Liverpool already have in central midfield, we think £13m seems like a smart deal for Grujic – even if we could’ve got much more had we cashed in last summer before the pandemic had set in.

Still, hindsight is a wonderful thing and Grujic has little chance of becoming a first-team regular, in our opinion.

With the likes of Curtis Jones coming through the ranks, and the possibility of a Thiago arrival, Grujic is simply surplus to requirements – and selling him could help fund the deal for the Spaniard – anyway.