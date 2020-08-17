‘Oh what a ball!’ Van Dijk lauds Harvey Elliott’s lovely play in Austrian training camp

Liverpool’s players are currently in pre-season training camp in Austria, gaining fitness before the new season gets underway.

The club have released a clip of a small-sided match, too, in which Harvey Elliott produces a beautiful cross that leads to a goal.

You can hear Virgil van Dijk praising him in the background!

Hopefully Elliott will be heavily involved in the friendlies before the new campaign gets underway, and also gets some Premier League minutes to boot.

What a talent.