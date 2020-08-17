‘Thanks for a lovely weekend…’ Liverpool fans on Twitter lap up Manchester’s misery

We very much enjoyed watching football this weekend…

Raheem Sterling’s open goal miss in Manchester City’s Champions League defeat to Lyon was the highlight on Saturday night, before Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League on Sunday – losing to Sevilla – despite fielding one of the most expensive starting XIs in football history.

Liverpool won the Premier League around a month ago now – but we’re just glad we don’t have to share any success this term with any of our major rivals.

City won the League Cup, but that doesn’t make us especially jealous, in truth!

On Twitter, Reds lapped it up – with nearly all saying the exact same thing.

Now, we can enjoy the rest of the European competitions without the worry of a Manchester victory!

What a lovely weekend we’ve had 😉😎👍🏻ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) August 16, 2020

What a weekend and Liverpool haven’t even played 😂 — Roopa (@LFC_RV) August 16, 2020

City out the cup, Utd out the cup, Sterling open goal miss, Penunited in full force, Bernardo being absolutely rattled by Liverpool fans and tweeting about it. Great weekend of footy! And a quick reminder than Liverpool football club are champions of England 😍🙏 — Lauren (@LaurenSrc32) August 16, 2020