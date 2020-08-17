‘Thanks for a lovely weekend…’ Liverpool fans on Twitter lap up Manchester’s misery

We very much enjoyed watching football this weekend…

Raheem Sterling’s open goal miss in Manchester City’s Champions League defeat to Lyon was the highlight on Saturday night, before Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League on Sunday – losing to Sevilla – despite fielding one of the most expensive starting XIs in football history.

Liverpool won the Premier League around a month ago now – but we’re just glad we don’t have to share any success this term with any of our major rivals.

City won the League Cup, but that doesn’t make us especially jealous, in truth!

On Twitter, Reds lapped it up – with nearly all saying the exact same thing.

Now, we can enjoy the rest of the European competitions without the worry of a Manchester victory!

 

