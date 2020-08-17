Thiago to Liverpool update: When Reds will sort transfer fee with Bayern explained

Thiago to Liverpool won’t be announced before Bayern Munich’s Champions League campaign is over.

The Germans battered Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday evening, and are the rightful favourites to win this year’s competition, just ahead of PSG in the betting.

Most likely they’ll face the Ligue 1 giants in this Sunday’s Final, meaning, if reports from both Christian Falk and Jan Aage Fjortoft are true, it’ll still be some time before Liverpool lodge an official bid for Bayern’s Spanish midfield master.

Yesterday, respected journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi claimed Thiago has agreed personal terms with the Reds and is currently house hunting in Liverpool.

True: negotiations between Liverpool and Bayern because of @Thiago6 will start after the champions league tournament @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 16, 2020

Re: Thiago Getting closer

Can’t see there will be an official announcement before Bayern have finished the Champions League though. As Thiago is a vital part of the team. https://t.co/E4LZPXOZ49 — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 16, 2020

The club is still being incredibly coy on Thiago and sources have told the local journalists that there is no interest.

But they’ve been wrong plenty of times before and it would be impossible for there to be all this smoke without any fire at all.

Thiago is a world-class player and if we can secure him on the cheap, it’s a deal very much worth doing.