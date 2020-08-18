Bernardo Silva intimates Liverpool fans are thick as embarrassing City star tweets yet again

Bernardo Silva needs to get off his phone and enjoy a few weeks in the sun before the new season.

Never before has a player been more rattled by another fanbase…

He went viral for this tweet a few days back – straight after his side’s embarrassing defeat to Lyon in the Champions League.

And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons…😂 pathetic… go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book…🤦🏻‍♂️ so many options!😅 — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 16, 2020

Bearing in mind, this is a player who gleefully sang about Sean Cox being ‘battered in the streets’ after Manchester City won the Premier League in 2019 – and was banned for a racist joke about his team-mate Benjamin Mendy during this season just gone.

But for some reason, he believes he’s on some kind of pedestal, and has doubled down on his tweet about Liverpool fans and dropped another – that inferred our supporters couldn’t read books.

I guess reading a book was a bit too much for you… maybe just go for a brew 😂😂 — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 17, 2020

What a silly little man!