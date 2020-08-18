Bernardo Silva intimates Liverpool fans are thick as embarrassing City star tweets yet again

Bernardo Silva needs to get off his phone and enjoy a few weeks in the sun before the new season.

Never before has a player been more rattled by another fanbase…

He went viral for this tweet a few days back – straight after his side’s embarrassing defeat to Lyon in the Champions League.

Bearing in mind, this is a player who gleefully sang about Sean Cox being ‘battered in the streets’ after Manchester City won the Premier League in 2019 – and was banned for a racist joke about his team-mate Benjamin Mendy during this season just gone.

But for some reason, he believes he’s on some kind of pedestal, and has doubled down on his tweet about Liverpool fans and dropped another – that inferred our supporters couldn’t read books.

What a silly little man!

