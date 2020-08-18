(Image) Liverpool’s ‘special’ new centre-back makes even Van Dijk looks small

Billy Koumetio: remember the name, Reds!

The French 17-year-old has been a revelation during the Austrian pre-season camp, by all accounts – so much so that manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted the youngster’s physical traits are ‘pretty special’ [Mirror].

And looking at the featured image, you can see why. Koumetio stands taller than Virgil van Dijk – and just as wide as the world’s best central defender – who is renowned for his powerhouse physique.

“Billy the kid. He doesn’t look like a kid!” Klopp told the Reds website.

“In my opinion, his face looks like a kid but then all the rest is like, wow!

“I told him, ‘Last time I saw you, you were like 20 centimetres less if I’m right.’ That’s pretty special. Yes, he’s a big talent.”

Hopefully Koumetio will get some minutes in our pre-season friendlies – and then enjoy an excellent season with the U23s.

We reckon he’ll be starting alongside Sepp van den Berg in Premier League 2. Both the Dutchman and the French starlet are tall, strong and composed on the ball – so it’s clear Liverpool are trying to grow our very own van Dijk Mark II from within!