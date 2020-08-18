Koeman’s imminent Barcelona appointment could lead key Klopp player to Camp Nou

Ronald Koeman is expected to take over as manager of Barcelona for next season, following the sacking of Quique Setien yesterday.

The Spaniard’s job was always in danger after Bayern Munich’s 8-2 win on Friday night, and we’re just surprised Setien lasted the weekend!

But according to journalist Kevin Palmer, Koeman’s appointment at Camp Nou could potentially lead Gini Wijnaldum into signing for the Catalan giants.

Koeman manages Gini for the Dutch national side, and Wijnaldum plays exceptionally under his guidance – usually as an attacking midfielder – a position he could potentially be keen to try more of.

With Ronald Koeman taking over at Barcelona, don't be surprised to see Gini Wijnaldum's name linked with a move to the Nou Camp amid his stuttering Liverpool contract talks. Koeman is a big fan #LFC pic.twitter.com/SaFUbvNx0v — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) August 17, 2020

Wijnaldum has less than a year left on his deal and right now, it doesn’t look like an extension has been penned.

We’d love Gini to stay – he’s been a vital cog in our Champions League and Premier League winning sides – but if he wants an exit to try something new – we wouldn’t necessarily begrudge him it.

He’s been loyal to his contract and it’s his prerogative at his stage in his career (he’s nearly 30) to test his ability on the continent should he want to.

We hope he at least considers the lessons of Coutinho and Emre Can, of course.

Let’s see how this one plans out. One thing’s for sure – if Gini does depart this summer – Thiago will become an absolute priority.