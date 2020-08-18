Liverpool may just get world-class midfielder on a Bosman on January 1, instead…

Liverpool are keen on Thiago, according to Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano, but will not pay Bayern Munich their €30m asking price for his services – believing that’s too much money for a player nearing his thirties, with a poor injury record and less than 12 months on his contract…

He writes that nothing will happen while Bayern are still in the Champions League anyway – but crucially – that Liverpool might just sit it out and try to secure Thiago on a Bosman.

On January 1 next year, we’ll be able to offer Thiago a contract, which if he accepts, will confirm a free transfer that will go through in the summer of 2021.

This sounds like an attractive possible option for Liverpool, especially as Gini Wijnaldum’s contract expires then as well and could be making a similar style Bosman exit himself…

Of course, we think some other potential suitors might come in for Thiago before the end of this transfer window – as he’s simply too exciting a player for some of the bigger clubs to ignore.

We can see PSG, Juventus and maybe even one of the Manchester sides having a look at him.

If Bayern lower their asking price to around €20m, maybe Liverpool can secure the world-class operator for next term, though.