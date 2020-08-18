Member of Liverpool camp tests positive for coronavirus over in Austria, according to local reports

A member of Liverpool’s training camp, which could be either player or staff but has not yet been revealed, has tested positive for coronavirus.

This is according to Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, who provide us with little information other than the revelation – and promise more information is to follow.

The squad and staff have been shut off from the public, but if there is one positive test, it introduces the possibility of a number of them due to the close proximity in which everyone is living and training…

As of yet, there has been no official word from the club, so we’ll wait patiently to see what is said.

Hopefully, the infected player or staff can isolate accordingly and gets well soon – enabling the pre-season plans to continue without the whole camp being ruined.

Obviously the health of all involved is the priority – and we’ll keep you updated on the proceedings.