Newcastle and Aston Villa among multiple PL clubs set to fight for Brewster, but Rhian wants to be ‘the striker’ at Liverpool

What to do with Rhian Brewster this season…?

The youngster is currently enjoying the pre-season training camp in Austria, and will likely get minutes in the summer friendlies before the September start of the new campaign.

But it would not be beneficial for the 20-year-old to spend 2020/21 with our U23s, as he proved during his loan spell with Swansea that he’s now too good for that level – scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances in the Championship.

According to Goal, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Brighton have all asked the Reds about a season-long loan deal for Brewster, but the player himself would prefer to stay…

“Ultimately, I want to be at Liverpool next season,” he told The Beautiful Game podcast recently. “I want to be fighting for a spot to play.

“Who is not going to want to play at the home of the champions? I don’t really want to go on loan, but if that’s the best thing for me to do, to go away and get more game time, then that’s what I’m going to do.

“Realistically, I want to play for Liverpool. I want to be the striker, you know? I’ll go to [the Reds’ pre-season training camp], work hard and then whatever the boss says to do, I will accept, whether that’s to stay or whether that’s to go back on loan.”

For us, we think a PL loan is best, but it simply must be to a club who can guarantee him minutes.

We also don’t want him at Palace or Burnley, as they style of football is do different to ours we can’t see it being especially helpful.

In fairness, the same could be said for Newcastle and Aston Villa – but Fulham and Brighton play good football and could hopefully also offer him a regular starting spot.

If the prodigal forward tears it up for us in the next few weeks though, there’s even a chance he could usurp Takumi Minamino in our central forward pecking order, considering Jurgen Klopp uses Divock Origi in wide positions, so let’s see what happens.