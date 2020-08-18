‘That will be the end of coach Klopp…’ Klopp outlines exact retirement plans as 2024 contract extension looks impossible

We’ve still got Jurgen Klopp in charge for four more seasons – which in football – is an unbelievable length of time.

The manager’s current deal expires in 2024, and while every single Liverpool fan openly wants the German to enjoy an Arsene Wenger or Sir Alex Ferguson length stint at the club – it doesn’t look like this will happen.

Klopp has reiterated his desire to take a break from the game in 2024 – and has explained how if he doesn’t miss the game too much – that’ll be him done.

During an interview with Sport Buzzer, Klopp said: “I’ll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp.

“If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game.”

By 2024, Klopp will have been in charge for nine years, which in modern football terms, is a lifetime.

So far, the charismatic manager has won the Champions League and the Premier League – and it’ll be those two crowns he’ll be most focussed on in his remaining campaigns.

Even if he never won another thing at Liverpool, he’d be regarded as a success – but we’re pretty sure that isn’t going to happen!

The boss has a wonderful team of potential legends at his disposal, and we can’t wait to see what the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson can offer in their peak years.