(Video) Milner swears at Salah as Liverpool’s pre-season intensity climbs

While our rivals from Manchester, City and United, will now be licking their wounds on the beach after their respective European exits, Liverpool are getting sharp for 2020/21.

Right now, Jurgen Klopp’s squad is gaining fitness and tactical acumen in Austria in beautiful surroundings – and we really think it could provide us with a big advantage going into the new season.

There has been loads of exceptional content uploaded on LFCTVGO – and you can sign up here to check out for yourself in longer format.

In this clip, shown on Reddit, James Milner screams at Mo Salah to get back in defensive position – as if it’s the World Cup Final or something!

It made us laugh, and says a lot about Milner’s professionalism in training and perhaps a little but about Mo’s preference for attacking rather than defending, too!