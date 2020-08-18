(Video) Mo Salah has a new best mate in Tsimikas since Dejan Lovren exit

One of the nicest things about seeing all the pre-season content from Liverpool’s training camp in Austria has been the developing Bromance of Mo Salah and new signing Kostas Tsimikas!

The Greek arrived at the club only a few weeks ago, but judging by the video content, seems to be settling in really well – and we can’t wait to see what he’s capable of in the pre-season friendlies.

We were a little sad for Salah when his best friend Dejan Lovren departed the club for Zenit, but he seems he has a fondness for backup defenders and has taken Tsimi under his wing!

In this Instagram clip, Tsimikas has uploaded a picture of his new pal emerging from a Pokeball – and on LFCTV – the pair seem basically inseparable – as this nice clip shows!

