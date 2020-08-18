(Video) Sadio Mane wants to score bicycle kick so badly this season he’s been practising in Austria…

Posted by
(Video) Sadio Mane wants to score bicycle kick so badly this season he’s been practising in Austria…

Sadio Mane will score an overhead kick at some point in his Liverpool career – and it’s going to be epic – considering the number of times he’s attempted it!

During last season, we shared a video of all the Senegalese star’s efforts – which have been plentiful. The most famous of which came against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League defeat, of course. If that had gone in, we might be preparing for a semi-final right now.

In Austria right now, Mane looks on fire – judging by all the clips shared by LFCTV – and you can sign up to get all the premium content, here. 

The content also appears on Reddit, and at around 6:16, you can see Mane’s unreal effort.

He still can’t find the back of the net with one, though!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top