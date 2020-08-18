(Video) Sadio Mane wants to score bicycle kick so badly this season he’s been practising in Austria…

Sadio Mane will score an overhead kick at some point in his Liverpool career – and it’s going to be epic – considering the number of times he’s attempted it!

During last season, we shared a video of all the Senegalese star’s efforts – which have been plentiful. The most famous of which came against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League defeat, of course. If that had gone in, we might be preparing for a semi-final right now.

In Austria right now, Mane looks on fire – judging by all the clips shared by LFCTV.

The content also appears on Reddit, and at around 6:16, you can see Mane’s unreal effort.

He still can’t find the back of the net with one, though!