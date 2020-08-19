Alisson’s inspiring interview sets Liverpool’s targets for 2020/21 – and the fans will love it

Alisson has boldly declared Liverpool will go for Premier League and Champions League glory in 2020/21 – and he’s said it with such conviction – we believe it might just happen!

The Brazilian is the best goalkeeper on the planet and has been vital to our success over the past few years, which has seen us become the Champions of Everything.

“I think every year our strengths are renewing,” he told the official website. “The great feeling from winning things gives you the desire to win again, everything. We’ve won the Champions League and we will go for that again; we’ve won the Premier League and we will go for that again. We also, of course, won the Super Cup and the Club World Cup, but it is one step after the other. Now we have the preparation, the pre-season, and we have to do our best in this moment.

“Yes, yes definitely, 100 per cent I agree with him. It was the way we won the title – by attacking it. If you want to defend it, we have to attack it again. We will prepare for that, we will be on our toes when we are back in action.”

With Alisson between the sticks, and a back-four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – Liverpool have a genuinely iconic defensive unit already.

When you consider Fabinho sits in midfield and protects them, it’s a wonder any opponent manages to score – ever!

For the last two seasons, we’ve had the best defensive record in the Premier League – and if we can do that again – who would bet against a 20th domestic title?

That would draw us level with Manchester United…