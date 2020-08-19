Liverpool’s stance on the positive coronavirus test explained…

Liverpool will not be cancelling the Austrian training camp, despite reports in local Austrian media yesterday that there was a positive Covid-19 test from either a player of member of staff in the training party.

It wasn’t revealed who the person is, but Dave Maddock from the Mirror, friend of EOTK, has explained how certain protocols were already in place that mean there will be no changes to the tour or the upcoming friendlies.

Liverpool plan on playing Stuttgart on Saturday and then Rb Salzburg, before we return to England for the Community Shield with Arsenal.

Hopefully whoever tested positive gets well soon and nobody else is infected.

Right now, we’re in a strong position. Two of our rivals from Manchester have just been knocked out of Europe and now need a break, while we’re powering up for 2020/21.

It’s an advantage, and one we truly hope we can take advantage of in the early weeks of the season.

