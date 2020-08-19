Robbo’s revelation comes at perfect timing after Bernardo Silva’s stupid tweets

Andy Robertson has explained to BT Sport that he has written a book about Liverpool’s Premier League winning campaign.

The Scottish left-back has confirmed it will come out towards the end of the year and all proceeds will go to charity – which sums up the brilliance of the man.

Robbo’s book starts on the say after Liverpool won the Champions League, right up until the end of 2019/20, which finished with Jordan Henderson lifting the trophy on a podium built specially in the Kop!

You can listen to his interview, here:

The timing of this is great, as it comes one day after Bernardo Silva insinuated Liverpool fans couldn’t even read a book – which he had previously encouraged them to do in another embarrassing, viral tweet.

Well, Bernardo, our left-back has just written one – and we can assure you we’ll be following his advice and reading about the time we strolled to the title at your expense.