Robbo’s revelation comes at perfect timing after Bernardo Silva’s stupid tweets

Posted by
Robbo’s revelation comes at perfect timing after Bernardo Silva’s stupid tweets

Andy Robertson has explained to BT Sport that he has written a book about Liverpool’s Premier League winning campaign.

The Scottish left-back has confirmed it will come out towards the end of the year and all proceeds will go to charity – which sums up the brilliance of the man.

Robbo’s book starts on the say after Liverpool won the Champions League, right up until the end of 2019/20, which finished with Jordan Henderson lifting the trophy on a podium built specially in the Kop!

You can listen to his interview, here:

The timing of this is great, as it comes one day after Bernardo Silva insinuated Liverpool fans couldn’t even read a book – which he had previously encouraged them to do in another embarrassing, viral tweet.

Well, Bernardo, our left-back has just written one – and we can assure you we’ll be following his advice and reading about the time we strolled to the title at your expense.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top