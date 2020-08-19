(Video) Hilarious: Firmino thinks thermometer is camera and offers huge, white-toothed smile

Roberto Firmino is one of a kind!

Over in Austria, the players are consistently checked for potentially being Covid-19 positive – and one of the protocols of the pre-season trip is that temperature checks are mandatory and plentiful.

But despite this, in this particular clip, our Brazilian no.9 clearly thinks the thermometer is a camera – as displayed in the LFCTV video below!

His brilliantly white, toothy grin makes it funnier.

Liverpool will play friendlies against Stuttgart and RB Salzburg at the end of this week, before heading back to England for the Community Shield – and the new Premier League season!

We haven’t had to wait long, have we?!