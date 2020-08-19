(Video) Klopp would’ve sacked Lovren on the spot if his title-night revelation came out before he joined Zenit

I think we can all agree that selling Dejan Lovren to Zenit for £11m-odd was good business.

The Croat was surplus to requirements and 31-years-old – so the price-tag was impressive, too – especially in these current times.

But if it had come out that Lovren headed to Anfield on the night we won the title and partied with the fans, we shudder to think what Jurgen Klopp’s public response would’ve been!

That’s what happened, though, as he admits in the video below…

Klopp would have certainly given him the Mamadou Sakho treatment, although thankfully it was probably already decided that the centre-back was going to be sold anyway.

Liverpool’s manager spent a long, long time requesting fans to stay away – or at least party responsibly – so for one of his own players to defy him and potentially put a shadow on the night we won the first title for 30 years? Wow…

We can understand (and kind of respect) Lovren’s need to feel the emotion of the supporters – so did we – but the brashness of his choice is really hard to understand.

Still, this is someone who is an open anti-vaxxer and peddles various conspiracy theories about Covid-19 on social media – so perhaps he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong in the first place.

Maybe he wasn’t, but the decision to directly defy Klopp is the one that surprises us most.