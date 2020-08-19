(Video) Liverpool’s 6-year-old Iranian Messi has exploded the internet

Liverpool have signed six-year-old prodigy Arrat Hosseini to the Academy.

The youngster has over six million Instagram followers after his parents uploaded clips of his football skills to the internet – and the latest videos of his Maradona-like dribbling has gone viral ten times over!

Watching him running rings around kids his own age makes you laugh, to be honest.

What an absolutely ridiculous talent young Arrat is…

Of course, there’s no guarantee he’ll even like football in a few years’ time – but for now – we can simply enjoy the genius he possesses in his feet. Keep up the good work!