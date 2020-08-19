(Video) Ox drops hilarious self-troll about being a Liverpool sub during John Barnes interview

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the funniest member of Liverpool’s squad.

He performs more consistently off it than he does on it – a fact he potentially recognises, based on the joke he delivers in the video below!

John Barnes asks Curtis Jones, Ox and Virgil van Dijk what are their individual goals for the 2020/21 campaign, and the youngster Jones offers his response first up: ‘To establish myself more as a first-team player…’

Immediately, Ox offers his answer: ‘To establish myself more as a first-team player,’ which leads Virg to burst out laughing and Barnes to do the same.

We’re all behind you, Ox. Stay fit and produce the kind of dynamic, confident performances we love you for!