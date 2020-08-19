(Video) Robbo lauds Alphonso Davies; says he couldn’t do what ‘phenomenal’ Bayern star does

We could listen to Andy Robertson talk all day long.

Every time he’s on a podcast or in an interview he’s funny, articulate and honest – and we go away learning something about either him or the game.

In this interview with BT Sport, Robbo reveals the Liverpool squad have been watching the Champions League during the pre-season trip to Austria – and that he’s especially been impressed with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

The young Canadian is an incredible attacker, and the way he ruined Nelson Semedo for one of the goals in Bayern’s 8-2 win over Barcelona was jaw-dropping.

Still, we wouldn’t have him over you, Robbo!