(Video) Robbo roasts Mo Salah on Instagram for training nutmeg

We love how close the Liverpool squad is with each other – so much so – they’re happy to rip each other to shreds on social media – much to the delight of the fans…

Andy Robertson is one of the most ruthless, of course – and displayed as much on Instagram yesterday – when he dubbed some James Blunt over his nutmeg on Mo Salah!

To be honest, it’s more of a square-pass that happens to go through Mo’s legs than anything intentional, but Robbo is not really a nutmeg-merchant so we guess he needed this one.

We could see both the Scot and the Egyptian King on Saturday, as Liverpool face Stuttgart in our first friendly of the summer.