Crazy Lewandowski stat shows brilliance of Liverpool’s 2019 Bayern Munich performance

We’d suggest our victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League Last 16 in 2019 was as good a performance as any that season, overall.

We won 3-1 at the Allianz and eased to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the return leg, with Joel Matip partnering Fabinho at centre-back, remember!

And these two games are the only two in the past 15 in the competition that Robert Lewandowski has failed to score in – an outrageous stat that shows the brilliance of the Pole – and similarly the excellence of that defensive Liverpool performance.

Duncan Alexander shared the stat on Twitter last night, as Bayern cruised to this weekend’s final with PSG.

Did Lewandowski score in his last 15 CL games? Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No played Liverpool

No played Liverpool

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 19, 2020

Hopefully Liverpool will enjoy another stellar European campaign in 2020/21 and can test our mettle against the world’s best centre-forward once again.

We think Lewa would have been a shoe-in for the Ballon d’Or this season – and think it’s unfair the award is not being given – probably just because Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are no longer the favourites for it.