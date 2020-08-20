Germany’s most reliable outlet goes big with Thiago to Liverpool news after Spaniard runs Champions League semi

There will have been millions of Liverpool fans watching Bayern Munich’s dismantling of Lyon in the Champions League semi-final last night with a special eye on a certain midfielder: Thiago.

The Spaniard has been relentlessly linked to Anfield in recent months, to the point where there simply cannot be so much smoke without fire.

But now, Germany’s most trusted outlet Kicker – who would not make the claim without verified information – have confirmed that the Champions League Final will be Thiago’s last game and that a move to Liverpool is getting ‘closer’.

They write that the transfer fee remains ‘open’ as this English translation shows us.

No English journalist close to the club has gone with the story yet, but they were also kept in the dark on multiple deals in our recent past – like Alisson – when the Echo were still claiming we were going to use Danny Ward as our no.1 just days before his arrival!

Thiago is world-class and hopefully Liverpool can negotiate a fair fee with Bayern, which will enable the 29-year-old to come in and provide us with another option at the base of the midfield.

Perhaps if Fabinho can fill in as our fourth choice centre-back, Thiago can be used as a very different but equally brilliant option at no.6.