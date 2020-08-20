Honigstein explains why Liverpool have sent Thiago denials to local press

Respected German journalist Raphael Honigstein has said that Liverpool are keen not to step on any Bayern Munich toes in regards to the Thiago pursuit and will therefore only speak to to the potential Champions League winners after their Final with PSG.

German outlet Kicker agreed with this, but said a transfer for the 29-year-old to join Anfield is getting closer.

“It’s not done – negotiations can only start after the Champions League – Liverpool want to be seen to be doing everything by the book – and that’s why he haven’t seen any official confirmation that they’re in for him. But, it’s possible,” Honigstein told BT Sport, which you can see around the 42 minute mark in the video below.

The Echo has claimed on multiple times that denials from Liverpool have been offered to them regarding our interest, but noises from the continent are very, very different.

Mohamed Bouhafsi, for instance, says that personal terms have been agreed and Thiago has already sounded out Merseyside property.

We’re intrigued as to what will happen with this one. At the start of the summer, we felt the rumour was almost impossible because Thiago’s age and injury proneness makes him such an anti-FSG signing…

But his style would significantly boost an area of our side that Jurgen Klopp rotates plenty.