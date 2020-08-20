Koeman tells Wijnaldum not to pen new LFC terms; Desperate to make Dutch maestro his marquee Barcelona signing

Ronald Koeman has earmarked Liverpool’s brilliant midfielder Gini Wijnaldum as his priority summer signing, according to Dutch outlet Algemeen Daglad.

The Dutch outlet even goes as far to say the former Netherlands manager, who obviously was in charge of Wijnaldum before he took the role at Barcelona yesterday, has specifically told our no.5 to not extend his contract to ease the transfer.

Gini has less than a year to run on his contract and at the moment, has shown no signs of penning a new one – despite the fact Liverpool have made several offers.

He’s a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield – and we’d suggest the German would prefer to keep him for a season and lose him for nothing in 2021 than cash in now – simply because Barca are keen.

That’s what we did with Emre Can, with Klopp having no issues with the situation and happy to use Can as he saw fit throughout his final campaign, despite the fact his Bosman exit was obvious.

If Barca do want to buy Wijnaldum this summer, it’ll cost them – and quite big.